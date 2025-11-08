When does the new WPL cycle end? Smriti Mandhana drops a massive hint A total of 17 players were retained by five teams ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction. The mega auction will mark the beginning of the new cycle, with each team being allowed to retain a maximum of five players. While the first WPL cycle lasted three years, the new cycle won't be as long.

Mumbai:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana dropped a massive hint about the duration of the new Women's Premier League (WPL) after having been retained by the franchise in the top bracket of INR 3.5 crore ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament. Mandhana, who led the franchise to its maiden title in 2024, has been one of the top performers for RCB and India in the last five years or so and having already won a trophy for the side in the first cycle, the 29-year-old was an automatic choice to bag the first retention.

"2 more years locked in with the Best," Mandhana exclaimed, sharing the video posted by RCB on their social media handles. With the five-year broadcasting deal set to end in 2027, it seems like the new cycle will be of just two years and the likely addition of a new team or two may take place before the 2028 edition. Given that a mega auction was planned before the fourth season, there was an expectation that a sixth team might have entered the competition this time around itself, however, it wasn't to be.

(Image Source : SMRITI MANDHANA INSTA)Smriti Mandhana Instagram Story

In three years, WPL has witnessed massive growth, with several players, including the likes of Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Saika Ishaque and S Sajana, among others, getting a platform to showcase their talent and earning a national call-up. The World Cup win is going to create massive ripples deep into the grassroots level and the BCCI and Indian cricket will hope that the player pool increases further in the next two years before the potential addition of a new team.

Along with Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (INR 2.75 crore), Ellyse Perry (INR 2 crore) and Shreyanka Patil (INR 60 Lakh) were retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction. RCB have one RTM option remaining with them, but they will be able to use it only on an uncapped player at the auction.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals), Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians), Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) were among other big names to have been retained ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, which takes place in New Delhi on November 27.