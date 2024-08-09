Ricky Ponting reveals his interest in coaching IPL team again; denies international coaching roles

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting during the IPL 2024 in New Delhi on April 27, 2024

Ricky Ponting has made himself available for the coaching in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday. The former Australian cricketer recently parted ways with Delhi Capitals after a poor show in the IPL 2024 season but is looking at opportunities ahead of the next season.

The former Mumbai Indians' head coach arrived at Delhi Capitals in 2018 but was not able to guide them to silverware after seven seasons. Ponting revealed his love for the league and his experience as a coach and a player and expressed his desire to coach a team in the 2025 season.

"I'd love to coach again in the IPL," Ricky Ponting said in the ICC Review podcast. "I've had a great time every year that I've been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there. I've had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn't really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted.

"Me going there was all about trying to bring some silverware to the team and that didn't happen. But I'm really thankful for my time that I had there, met some great people, worked with some great people and obviously worked with some great players through the years as well. There could be a few opportunities for me popping up in the next couple of months and I'd love to be back coaching in the IPL again next season.”

Meanwhile, Ponting was also linked to England's white-ball coach role but ruled himself from the race saying he was not ready for international coaching.

"No, I wouldn't ever consider doing that actually,” Ponting added. “I'm on record saying that international jobs for me right now, are not really where my life is at, as there's just so much more time taken up with an international job. Coaching other international teams is one thing, coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there's sort of enough on my plate as I've got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK."