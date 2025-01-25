Ricky Ponting advocates for Sam Konstas' inclusion in playing XI against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ricky Ponting (left) and Sam Konstas (right)

Former cricketer Ricky Ponting urged the Australian team management to back Sam Konstas in the opening slot in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting January 29. The 19-year-old was in the scheme of things before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the selectors preferred Nathan McSweeney instead. The move however didn’t work well as Konstas replaced McSweeney in the third Test at Gabba.

He was highly impressive in his debut and scored a half-century in the fourth Test in Melbourne. However, the youngster struggled to get going in the final Test in Sydney. Nevertheless, Ponting is optimistic about Konstas living up the his potential and entertaining the fans in the series against the Lankan Lions.

“I think they will pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas. He is the one they have identified, he has hit the ground running here in his first innings as well. He provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series. I think they need to play him, to be honest. It is a hard place to play and a hard place to win,” Ponting was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 50-year-old added that the conditions in Sri Lanka will be challenging for the visitors and particularly for all the youngsters, who don’t have enough experience in their bags. Despite all the odds, he believes that Konstas should be named in the playing XI for the short series.

“It will be a hard place to bat for all of our guys, but especially some of the younger guys who have not experienced those conditions much in the past. But I think they should pick him, it will be a great learning experience for him. I would be picking him if I was a selector," he added.

Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins will miss the series against Sri Lanka, owing to an ankle injury. Veteran cricketer Steve Smith will be leading the side in his absence.