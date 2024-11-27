Rest costs Shaheen Afridi number 1 ranking in ODI cricket, 3 Indians in top 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his No.1 position in the ODI bowlers rankings in a couple of weeks after being rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe tour. The visitors have sent a second-string squad led by Mohammad Rizwan to Zimbabwe to test their bench strength but this has led to Shaheen losing rating points and that has benefited Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan who is now the new No.1 bowler in ODIs.

After not playing two ODIs against Zimbabwe, Shaheen lost quite a few rating points to slip to the second position in the rankings with 682 points. Rashid, meanwhile, last played an ODI on November 11 and at 687 rating points, he is on top now. Afridi is likely to lose a few rating points as he won't feature in the third ODI as well that is scheduled to be played on November 28 at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. This is the only change in the top 10 of the bowlers' rankings in the ODI format.

Among other bowlers, three Indian players - Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - are at the fourth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub starred for the men in green in the second ODI smashing a 53-ball century, the joint-third fastest for Pakistan in ODIs. Chasing a slender total of 146 runs to level the series, the young opener took the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers right from the word go. In the 10-wicket win, he remained unbeaten on 113 runs off 62 balls with 17 fours and three sixes to his name.

Saim Ayub's effort has helped him jump a staggering 80 places from 170th position to 90th in the latest rankings. 451 are his career-best ratings in the short career so far. He will be crucial for Pakistan in the third and final ODI as well as they will look to win the series.