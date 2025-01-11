REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars fantasy team for BBL 2025 match 32

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY REN vs STA BBL Match 32 Dream11 Prediction

REN vs STA​ Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades are set to host their cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2024-25 on Sunday. Both teams registered impressive wins in their respective last game to boost their campaign after a poor start.

Melbourne Renegades pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win while chasing a 148-run target against Perth Scorchers in their last game to rise to the sixth position in the BBL points table. On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis-led Melbourne Stars registered a dominant win against Sydney Sixers in their last match but still find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just 3 wins in 7 games this season.

Match Details:

Match: Big Bash League 2024-25 Match No.32

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: Sunday, January 12, 07:50 AM IST (1:45 PM IST).

Broadcast details: Star Sports Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

REN vs STA​ Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Ben Duckett (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, William Sutherland

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mark Steketee, Tom Stewart Rogers

REN vs STA Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Glenn Maxwell: The veteran batting all-rounder smashed a brilliant fifty in the last match to give Melbourne Stars their third win of the season. Maxwell is expected to carry his form in the rest of the tournament and can give you more points in the Dream11 team with his all-round skills.

Ben Duckett: The star English opener has taken the BBL 2024-25 by storm with consistently impressive innings for Melbourne Stars. Duckett scored just 20 runs in his last innings against Sydney Sixers but has already registered three quickfire fifties in just six innings this season.

REN vs STA​ Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Renegades Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson.

Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.