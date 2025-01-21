‘Relationship with Hardik Pandya is really great’ - Suryakumar Yadav after Axar Patel named T20I vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Hardik Pandya (right)

After Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, Hardik Pandya was deemed the favourite to be named as captain in the shortest format. The team management and the selectors had a different idea as the captaincy baton was handed to Suryakumar Yadav. The 34-year-old has been brilliant as a leader as the Men in Blue won all four series under him so far. Meanwhile, Hardik has been demoted in the leadership role as Axar Patel has been named Suryakumar’s deputy in the T20I series.

Following the move, Suryakumar was asked about his relationship with Pandya, who was once the favourite to be named captain. Speaking on the same, the Mumbai-born mentioned that he enjoys a great relationship with the all-rounder and the role reverses when he plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The relationship with him has been really great. We've been playing [together] for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians [we first played together] and [it's the same] till today. It's just that the added responsibility that I've got [here]. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

The captain also talked about Axar’s growth and credited him for stepping up in the T20 World Cup 2024, which India won by defeating South Africa in the final. Suryakumar mentioned that there are plenty of captains in the dressing room and once again reminded he is on great terms with Hardik.

“But we've been good friends on the field and we know what we want going forward with the India team. Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he's been with the team for a very long time. At the same time, Hardik is also part of the leading group. When we sit, we decide what we want to do with the team going forward and even on the field, he is always around. We have a lot of captains on the ground," Suryakumar added.