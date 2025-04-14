'Regret playing last game': Faf du Plessis hints at longer injury delay after missing DC vs MI clash Delhi Capitals vice-captain Faf du Plessis is likely to stay on the sidelines for a longer duration after hinting that his injury could take some more time to heal fully. Du Plessis has missed two of Delhi's five games in IPL 2025, however, his absence made room for Karun Nair on Sunday against MI.

Delhi Capitals' vice-captain Faf du Plessis' return to the field is likely to be delayed after the 40-year-old hinted at a longer stint on the sidelines after regrettably playing in his side's last game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his former team. Du Plessis has missed two out of five games for the Capitals and ahead of the DC vs MI clash in the national capital, du Plessis confirmed that he might miss a game or two more to get his unspecified injury sorted once and for all.

Du Plessis mentioned that he was offered a chance to play just as an impact player in the last game but he didn't and might have aggravated his injury a little while fielding and hoped that he can recover fully in the next few days and be ready for the rest of the competition.

“Unfortunately, my nature last week… the boys offered me the chance to play the game just as an impact batsman but the competitor in me wanted to field as well and I regret that decision right now standing here. Unfortunately today, I’m not wearing the spikes but rather the pantoufles," du Plessis told the broadcasters before the Sunday clash.

“I have been really lucky in the last three years of my career. That's why I pride myself so much on finishing competitions and not miss out through injury. This is new grounds for me in terms of like where you are trying to be 100 per cent fit but you are not quite there. The competitor in you wants to get back as soon as possible but playing the patient game. Hopefully, I get that right over the next week and be ready for the half and the back end of the tournament," he added.

Du Plessis' absence gave the Capitals a chance to try out another veteran batter but a local one in Karun Nair at No 3 with Abishek Porel opening the innings against the Mumbai Indians and boy, the move turned out well and how. Karun scored 89 of the most gorgeous runs off just 40 deliveries and will hope to continue the same form in the rest of the games. Unfortunately for the Capitals, they underwent a collapse after Karun's knock losing 9/74 and ended up gifting a game to the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.