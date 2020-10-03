Live Streaming Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Watch RCB vs RR Match Online

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020: Watch RCB vs RR Match Live Online on Hotstar.

After a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in the Super Over, RCB return to action on Saturday which also marks the beginning of double-header weekends in IPL 2020, as they take on RR. The Royals faced their first defeat of the season earlier this week at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to return to run-scoring for the side after poor outings in the first three matches, while Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to regroup after poor show from the batting order against KKR. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch RCB vs RR Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 3 (Saturday)

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match being played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match?

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

RR: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

