Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both sides eye return to top-4

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both eye return to top-4

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Toss at 3 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com. Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bank on the momentum after a thrilling Super Over win over MI, as they take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020's first double-header match on Saturday. Virat Kohli 's form will be the focus in the game, as will be his rivalry with RR captain Steve Smith . The Royals faced their first defeat of the season earlier this week against the KKR and will aim for a strong comeback when they play in Abu Dhabi. Here, you can follow the ball by ball updates of RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage