Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both sides eye return to top-4
Live now

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both sides eye return to top-4

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Follow ball-by-ball updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2020 13:44 IST
Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both eye return to top-4
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli-Smith rivalry in focus as both eye return to top-4

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020

RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com. Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bank on the momentum after a thrilling Super Over win over MI, as they take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020's first double-header match on Saturday. Virat Kohli's form will be the focus in the game, as will be his rivalry with RR captain Steve Smith. The Royals faced their first defeat of the season earlier this week against the KKR and will aim for a strong comeback when they play in Abu Dhabi. Here, you can follow the ball by ball updates of RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match.

Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Toss at 3 PM

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :RCB vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 15

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Latest News

Social Tracker