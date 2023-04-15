RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals remain winless as Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 23 runs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangalore defeat Delhi

RCB vs DC: David Warner's Delhi Capitals continue being on the wrong side in IPL 2023 as went down in their fifth consecutive match of the season to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals lost the game by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru as their batting faltered in the chase of 175.

The Capitals were chasing a decent total on a slightly challenging pitch. They were dealt with huge blows as they lost 3 wickets inside the first three overs. David Warner soon fell prey to the debutant Vyshak Vijay Kumar and even though Manish Pandey staged a fightback, DC were way too behind and went down at the end.

More to follow...

