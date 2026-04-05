RCB vs CSK: What is Virat Kohli's record against Chennai in IPL?

Bengaluru:

Game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides are set to lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5, and the clash has been highly anticipated for weeks.

Two sides with some of the biggest fanbases in the tournament, both RCB and CSK, will aim to put in a good performance in hopes of getting their hands on the victory.

Ahead of the clash, many eyes will be set upon ace batter Virat Kohli. Over the years, there has been no doubt that Virat Kohli has been one of the best batters in world cricket, being the highest run-getter in IPL history. A lot will be expected from Kohli as RCB gear up to take on CSK.

With the game right around the corner, let us have a look at how Virat Kohli has fared against Chennai Super Kings over the years in the IPL.

Virat Kohli’s performance against CSK

Speaking of Kohli, since the tournament's inception, he has played 35 games against the Chennai Super Kings and batted in 34 innings. In the 34 innings, Kohli has amassed 1,146 runs to his name and maintains an average of 38.2 runs against the five-time champions.

His highest score against Chennai is an unbeaten 90, and he will aim to put in another good showing as he takes centre stage against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

Speaking of the points table, with a win in their first game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy fourth place in the standings with two points to their name. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings sits in last with 0 points, having lost their first two games of the season.

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