'I don't understand': Ravichandran Ashwin weighs in on Gujarat Titans' loss to Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

Rajasthan Royals registered a brilliant victory over Gujarat Titans in game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and RR managed to register a six-run victory.

After the game, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the clash. Ashwin opened up on how he does not understand how GT lost the game. It is worth noting that Sai Sudharsan provided the best of starts to GT, but the middle order failed to finish the game.

"I don't understand how GT lost this game. They were winning, and then they made a comeback, and they still lost. It is not easy to execute five yorkers with only 11 to defend in the final over, especially after you bowled a wide off the first ball. Riyan Parag did not give the final over to Nandre Burger. All of us were confident that Nandre Burger would bowl the final over," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opened up on Ravi Bishnoi’s performance

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about the performance of Ravi Bishnoi in the clash. Bowling four overs in the game, Bishnoi conceded 41 runs in the clash and took four wickets in the process, providing crucial breakthroughs for the inaugural champions.

"It is time to give him credit. He has the Purple cap now, the cap looks good on his head because he had a challenging season with LSG last year. He was not even traded after that, he was just put back into the auction pool. I was so sure that he would go for 10-12 crores, and that did not happen," R Ashwin explained.

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