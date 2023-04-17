RCB vs CSK: Check head to head records for Match 24 in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns for the first time in IPL 2023 on Monday. The two teams are scheduled to face each other only once this season unless they make it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be seen together on the field probably for the last time if the latter decides to call it quits from the game after this season. RCB and CSK have entertained the fans with some exceptional matches in IPL over the years and the same is expected of them in this game as well.

Both teams have fared similarly so far in IPL 2023. RCB started the tournament on a high winning against Mumbai Indians but then lost their next two games against KKR and LSG before returning to winning ways against DC. On the other hand, CSK lost to GT before coming up trumps against LSG and MI and then lost their previous game to Rajasthan Royals

Now let us have a look at the head to head records in RCB vs CSK:

Total Matches Played: 30

RCB Won: 10

CSK Won: 19

No Result: 1

RCB Highest Score: 205

CSK Highest Score: 216

RCB Lowest Score: 70

CSK Lowest Score: 82

RCB Highest run-scorer: Virat Kohli (979 runs)

CSK Highest run-scorer: MS Dhoni (739 runs)

RCB Highest wicket-taker: Harshal Patel (12 wickets - among players present in current team)

CSK Highest wicket-taker: Ravindra Jadeja (18 wickets)

Several milestones are waiting big players in this match. Virat Kohli is only 21 runs away from completing 1000 runs against CSK in IPL history. Pace bowler Harshal Patel is only three wickets away from going past Yuzvendra Chahal to become the top wicket-taker against CSK in IPL. Apart from Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana will be climbing the ladder in the list of most wicket-takers against RCB. In only two matches played against Faf du Plessis and his men, the spin bowler has accounted for seven scalps which makes him a key bowler for this encounter.

