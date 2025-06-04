RCB victory parade cancelled: Bengaluru Police denies permission to IPL 2025 winners in city Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time on Tuesday (June 3). They were planning to hold a victory parade in an open bus but the police has denied permission for the same.

Bengaluru:

The victory parade of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been cancelled as of now as the Bengaluru police has denied permission to the franchise for the same. RCB had planned a victory parade in an open bus after reaching the Garden City at 1:30 PM IST. Instead of the victory parade, the team will be felicitated at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM IST.

The earlier plan was that the team's victory parade would commence around 3:30 PM IST at Vidhana Soudha and would reach Chinnaswamy Stadium by 5 PM, where a grand ceremony would take place. However, with the police denying permission for the parade, only the felicitation ceremony of the team will happen in the evening at RCB's home ground.

Moreover, the entry to the stadium is restricted and only ticket and pass holders will be allowed. Moreover, with limited parking at the stadium, the public has been advised to use the Metro and other public transport. It is also understood that the public has been asked to avoid the CBD area in Bengaluru from 3 PM to 8 PM.

For the unversed, RCB beat Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League on June 3 by six runs to lift the trophy for the first time in 18 years. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs and was the top scorer for the team. The rest of the batters contributed well as the team posted 190 runs on the board. In response, Krunal Pandya led the way for RCB as he finished with magical figures of 2/17 in his four overs, while the other bowlers also chipped in with crucial wickets as RCB created history. Pandya won the player of the match award as well for his brilliant bowling effort.