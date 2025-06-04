RCB share special 'Champion' t-shirt after maiden IPL title; Where to buy? Royal Challengers Bengaluru launched a limited edition t-shirt with 'champions' engraved on it to celebrate the IPL 2025 triumph. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma posed wearing the same as RCB shared on their social media.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift their maiden IPL title. Batting first, the Rajat Patidar-led side had a difficult start with star batter Virat Kohli struggling but they recovered towards the end, scoring 190 runs in the first innings. It felt that the team was short of 20 more runs, but the bowlers stepped up and won them the title.

Shashank Singh played an outrageous knock of unbeaten 61 runs off 30 balls, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Meanwhile, as soon as the match ended, Kohli was spotted in tears as he became emotional after winning his maiden IPL title. After the win, he noted that the thought of leaving the franchise came to his head several times, but he chose loyalty and was eventually repaid for his faith.

After celebrating on the ground, the party moved to the team hotel, where they were welcomed with the dhol and other musical instruments. The likes of Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma, among others, were spotted dancing to the tunes as soon as they reached the hotel. After that, RCB handed a special ‘Champion’ edition t-shirt to all the players.

The t-shirt was red in colour with Champion written in gold. However, 1 that replaced I in ‘champion’ was in black. It also had one star as Virat, Patidar and Jitesh posed with the trophy as RCB shared on their social media.

They have also shared that the fans can buy the limited-edition jersey from the RCB or Puma website or app. It is unlikely to be available online just yet.

Notably, the franchise also confirmed that their trophy celebration will continue on June 4 in Bengaluru. It is expected to start at 8:30 am but the details haven’t been shared yet.