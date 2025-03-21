RCB players ready to test themselves against Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine: Andy Flower Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower expects his boys to step up against Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers in the opening game of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. He expects the Rajat Patidar-led side to put up a better show against Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakavarthy have proved to be serial match-winners for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past few years. In IPL 2024, they picked up 21 and 17 wickets respectively and will be vital for the team once again. Particularly Varun, who was phenomenal in the recently concluded Champions Trophy and can trouble the RCB batters at Eden Gardens.

Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower understands the wrath that the KKR’s spin duo can cause but he expects the Rajat Patidar-led side to rise up to the challenge. Calling it an exciting challenge, the former Zimbabwe international noted that the best players face each other in the cash-rich league and he is eagerly waiting for the encounter.

“Chakravarthy is in really good form and we know about Narine over many years. But that is why you play this game at this level - it is to test yourself against the best in the world, and that is one of the most exciting and rewarding parts of playing international cricket or IPL cricket, which the standard is very much like international cricket and obviously all the excitement and energy that comes with playing top-class cricket in India comes with that as well,” Flower said in the pre-match press conference.

Chakravarthy, who represented KKR in the pre-match press conference reminded that RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli has done well against him in the past. He stated to be ready for the challenge and settle the score on March 22.

“Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat. Obviously, he's batted well against me, and I would like to do well against him also,” Chakravarthy said.

In the meantime, there was a chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the opening game. However, as things stand, the match is likely to start on time and will be played without any interruptions.