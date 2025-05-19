RCB pick Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as Lungi Ngidi's replacement for playoffs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be without their South African seamer Lungi Ngidi for the playoffs, like several other teams, with the Proteas players set to leave the IPL by May 26 to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked Zimbabwe's 6'8" tall pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the final game of the league phase as well as the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season, with Lungi Ngidi set to depart on May 26. Ngidi, part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad for South Africa, has played just one game for RCB in IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and took three wickets. However, along with other Proteas players, who are likely to be involved in the playoffs (Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and Tristan Stubbs) will not be available beyond the league phase.

This will be the first-ever stint in the IPL for the 28-year-old Zimbabwe pacer, who will be involved in the historic Test match against England until May 25 and will hope to be available for the May 27 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

South Africa want all their players to feature in the WTC Final to return home by May 27; hence, Ngidi will be unavailable for the Lucknow game. RCB are also unsure of Josh Hazlewood's availability, who is likely to arrive by the end of this week, before the playoffs.

"He will join RCB for INR 75 Lakh," an IPL statement read. Muzarabani has been in top red-ball form of late, taking 10 wickets against Bangladesh in a couple of Tests, including a six-wicket haul in Sylhet.

Overall in T20 cricket, Muzarabani has taken 127 wickets in 118 matches at an unbelievable economy of 7.24. The 28-year-old will prove to be a quality addition for RCB for the back end of the season, partnering Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal in the pace department.

RCB are currently in second place on the table after the washout against KKR. With Punjab Kings also with 17 points, the three-time finalists wouldn't want to take their foot off the gas to push for a top two spot. Gujarat Titans after the win in Delhi are at the top of the table.