RCB pick New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's temporary replacement for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for the remainder of the 2025 edition of the IPL as a temporary replacement. Seifert, who is currently plying his trade in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Karachi Kings, will replace Jacob Bethell in the RCB squad, with the all-rounder set to leave for international duty for England after being picked for both T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies.

"The replacement will be effective from May 24, 2025," the IPL statement said. "Tim Seifert - the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter - will join RCB for INR 2 Crore."

Seifert, who last played in the IPL in 2022 for the Delhi Capitals, has been in sublime form in T20 cricket for the past 12 months or so. Seifert was one of the architects of Saint Lucia Kings' maiden title win last year, scoring 257 runs in 12 innings, striking at 156.70. Seifert was part of the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, has done well in a couple of innings for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL and more importantly, made a comeback for the New Zealand T20 team and blew Pakistan's socks off in the five-match series.

Seifert amassed 249 runs in five matches, averaging 62.25, striking at 207.5, including a bombastic 97* off just 38 balls in the series finale. Even though RCB have Phil Salt as the overseas backup keeper top-order option, however, the flexibility which Seifert provides being able to bat anywhere from 1-6 in the order, might be key for RCB at the back end.

Seifert's Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator of PSL 2025 on Thursday, May 22. If Kings win, they will advance to Qualifier 2, otherwise a loss will bring an end to the campaign for David Warner and Co.

On the other hand, RCB also signed up Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as temporary replacement for South African quick Lungisani Ngidi, who too will depart on May 26 ahead of his side's World Test Championship (WTC) final preparations. RCB have a couple of league stage games left, both in Lucknow, as they push for a top-two spot.