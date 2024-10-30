RCB land England opener in pre-season trading window ahead of WPL 2025 retention deadline

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to reunite with her Southern Brave opening partner Smriti Mandhana at RCB

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have landed the in-form and experienced England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the pre-season trading window ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Wyatt-Hodge is set to reunite with her Southern Brave opening partner Smriti Mandhana at RCB after being traded on all-cash deal from the UP Warriorz (UPW).

"Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee," a WPL statement said.

"Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete. Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team's vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad," skipper Smriti Mandhana said in an RCB statement on Wyatt-Hodge's signing.

Wyatt-Hodge is likely to pair Mandhana at the top of the order which suggests that there might be a change to RCB's overseas roster which currently comprises the likes of Sophie Devine, a T20 World Cup-winning captain now, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Knight, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross and Sophie Molineux.

Devine was the designated opener alongside Mandhana in the first two seasons for RCB. However, since she has moved down the order for the White Ferns, RCB too might be open to that idea, especially with Wyatt-Hodge in the squad now.

Wyatt-Hodge had gone unsold in the inaugural WPL auction and despite being picked by the Warriorz in the second edition, the England opener stayed on the bench for the whole season.

The experienced opener was one of the few bright stars in England's disappointing Women's T20 World Cup campaign scoring 151 runs in four innings at an average of 50.33 including a match-winning half-century against Scotland and a crucial 43 against South Africa.

The WPL 2025 player retention deadline was extended from October 15 to November 7 and the auction is likely to take place in December.