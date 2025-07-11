Ravindra Jadeja playfully teases Joe Root on 99, dares him to complete run - WATCH Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was captured teasing England's Joe Root right after the star batter was just run short of completing his century against India on day 1 of the ongoing third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

London:

The third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 kicked off at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Both England and India took on each other on day 1 of the third Test from July 10, and the clash began with England coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

It is worth noting that the day was full of England’s uncharacteristic approach with the bat. Where Bazball has been prevalent for several years, the hosts were seen being more careful with the bat. Where the side’s top order was unable to make much of an impact in the first innings, veteran batter Joe Root stood tall.

The 34-year-old put in a brilliant show against India and ended day 1 on a score of 99* runs. It is worth noting that Root looked set to complete his 37th international century but was left just one run short on day 1. However, one of the moments involving Root and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been going viral all over social media.

In the final over of the day, where Root was inching ever closer to his century, the star batter took on Akash Deep in the final over and set off for a double on the fourth ball of the delivery. However, as Jadeja collected the delivery, Stokes sent Root back after a single, leaving him on 99. Although Jadeja went on to tease Joe Root, daring him to complete the run and score his century. The veteran all-rounder even dropped the ball, asking Root to complete the double.

England hope for good partnership between Stokes and Root

Interestingly, alongside Joe Root, skipper Ben Stokes has put in a commendable effort on day 1 as well. The 34-year-old ended day 1 of the clash on a score of 39* runs in 102 deliveries and has been a dependable batting partner on the first day.

Notably, ahead of day 1, England’s score reads 251/4, and the side will hope for more of the same on day 2 as well, hoping to maximise their score against team India.

