5 wickets in five balls! Irish all-rounder Curtis Campher scripts cricket history in domestic T20 game - WATCH Curtis Campher did what no other player in the sport has been able to achieve anywhere in any format of the game - taking five wickets in as many balls - in the Provincial T20 tournament in Ireland. Campher also struck a quickfire 44 with the bat in the first innings.

Dublin:

Curtis Campher, one of just six players to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is, achieved what no other man in the sport has been able to do anywhere in any format of the game - take five wickets in five balls. It was the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy in Ireland and Campher decided to do everything for the Munster Reds against the North-West Warriors, score runs, take wickets and eventually finish off the game on his own as he ended up creating history.

The North-West Warriors were already reeling at 61/4, chasing 189, when Campher came on to bowl. He conceded a boundary but nothing major happened. No wickets lost, no big runs. However, the Warriors lost another one, which meant that they were already half their side down before Campher did the clean up, or mop up as they say in England.

Campher, after being hit for a six by Andy McBrine on the third ball of the over, cleaned up Jared Wilson to get his first scalp of the match. But the second, or the third, or the fourth and the fifth didn't take time as he began and ended the collapse himself. The very next ball of the 12th over of the innings saw Campher trapping Graham Hume LBW for a golden duck.

The Warriors scored just one run in the next over of Ben White before Campher returned to finish off the proceedings. Campher first got Andy McBrine out to complete his hat-trick but he didn't stop there. Campher got Robbie Millar on the next delivery, getting caught by the keeper and got his five-wicket haul by cleaning up Josh Wilson on the third ball of the 14th over as Warriors were shell-shocked as to what really happened.

It was a win by 100 runs for the Reds and Campher had his name in the history and record books by getting five in five. He is the first man to do so, but not the first person. Kelis Ndhlovu, the young all-rounder, took five wickets in five balls for Zimbabwe U19 against the Eagles in the domestic T20 tournament last year.