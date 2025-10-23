Ravindra Jadeja likely to feature for Saurashtra in upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named in Saurashtra's squad for the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Set to take on Madhya Pradesh, Jadeja is very likely to be named in the starting XI.

New Delhi:

Saurashtra announced its squad for the second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, and the inclusion of veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja caught the eyes of many. It is worth noting that Saurashtra will be taking on Madhya Pradesh from October 25, and much to fans’ surprise, Jadeja was named in the squad.

Notably, Jadeja was not selected in India’s squad to take on Australia in the ODI series, which is why the veteran star has made himself available for Saurashtra, as he is looking to keep himself available for the Test series against South Africa.

Jadeja last played in a Ranji game last season when he took on Assam. He competed in two games in that season, even winning the Player of the Match award against Delhi. As for his overall numbers in Ranji, Jadeja has made 47 appearances in the tournament for Saurashtra, where he has scored 3,456 runs at an average of 57.60 and taken 208 wickets at 21.25.

Jaydev Unadkat set to lead Saurashtra

With the squad announcement, it was also announced that pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be leading Saurashtra. Furthermore, the likes of Harvik Desai, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, and many more capable stars have been included in the side’s lineup for the upcoming game.

Furthermore, with the possibility of Jadeja's feature, Saurashtra could receive a further boost to their prowess as they aim to put in a good performance against Madhya Pradesh.

Saurashtra squad: Harvik Desai (wk), Tarang Gohel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Sammar Gajjar, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ansh Gosai, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kevin Jivrajani, Hetvik Kotak and Ankur Panwar.

Also Read: