Rohit Sharma surpasses Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguly in elite ODI list with brilliant knock vs Australia Rohit Sharma got going in the second ODI against Australia after surviving the early phase and notched up a brilliant half-century, his 59th in the format, to help India recover from early blows. In the process, the former Indian skipper also surpassed Ganguly and Gilchrist in elite ODI list.

Adelaide:

India and Australia locked horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, with all the focus on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli again. The Adelaide crowd was in for massive disappointment yet again as Kohli bagged a second consecutive duck for the first time in his career but Rohit made sure to cheer up the Indian fans. The former India captain survived the early phase of the innings and notched up his 59th ODI fifty. In the process, he also surpassed legendary players like Sourav Ganguly and Adam Gilchrist in the elite list.

Rohit is now the second-highest run-scorer as an opener for India in the 50-over format and overall fourth in this aspect, going past Adam Gilchrist. He has scored 9219 runs in 186 innings as an opener in ODI cricket so far at an impeccable average of 54.55 with 30 centuries and 46 fifties to his credit.

Adam Gilchrist was one of the best openers ever for Australia and was also commentating on air when Rohit went past him in this record. Gilchrist amassed 9200 runs in 259 innings as an opener at an average of 36.5 with 16 tons and 53 fifties to his name. As for Ganguly's record while opening the innings, he scored 9146 runs in 236 innings at an average of 41.57, notching up 19 centuries and 58 fifties.

Most runs as opener in ODIs

Players Runs Sachin Tendulkar 15310 Sanath Jayasuriya 12740 Chris Gayle 10179 Rohit Sharma 9219 Adam Gilchrist 9200 Sourav Ganguly 9146

More to follow...