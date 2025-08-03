Ravindra Jadeja gets distracted by spectator wearing red at The Oval in hilarious moment | Watch Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a hilarious moment on day 3 of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England when he was getting distracted by a spectator wearing red in the crowd.

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India has seen several moments that made the headlines. One of the most highlight-worthy moments came from day 3 of the fifth and final test at The Oval in London. With veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja standing tall at the crease, the game was halted for an unusual reason.

Facing Gus Atkinson, Jadeja had a chat with the umpire, and the 36-year-old was being distracted by the red colour of a spectator’s t-shirt. It is worth noting that the fan was seated just in the view of the bowler, and when the fan was asked to move seats, he refused to do so.

With his refusal to move, the officials came up with the decision to make the fan wear a different coloured t-shirt, which would not distract Jadeja. Acknowledging the fan, Jadeja gave him a thumbs-up and continued to bat, scoring 53 runs in 77 deliveries as India posted 396 runs on the board in the first innings.

England need 324 more runs to win fifth test

The clash between England and India seems like it is getting away from the hosts. Where England hoped for a good performance with the ball, India’s batting attack proved to be too much to handle for the side on the third day. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal built upon his innings and completed his century, scoring 118 runs in 164 deliveries.

Furthermore, Akash Deep came through and amassed 66 runs on the board alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, adding 53 runs each as India posted a total of 396 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 374 runs.

Furthermore, India continued their brilliance into the run chase as Mohammed Siraj sent England opener Zak Crawley packing on a score of 14 runs in 36 deliveries. With two days remaining, England needs 324 runs to win the game, as the side’s score reads 50/1.

