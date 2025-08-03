IND vs ENG, The Oval, Day 4 Weather Report: Will IND vs ENG day 4 be affected due to rain? With day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 test approaching, let us have a look at the weather report and playing conditions for the upcoming day as India clash against England on the crucial day.

London:

The stage is set for day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The Indian team has put in an exceptional performance in the game at The Oval in London. After posting 224 runs in the first innings, the visitors limited England to 247 and followed it up by posting 396 runs in the second innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and Akash Deep’s 66-run knock, alongside Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja scoring 53 runs each, helped India post a massive total on the board in the second innings of the game.

Where the Indian team will look to finish the game in the upcoming day itself, England will be hoping for an emphatic performance with the bat in hopes of taking the game away from India.

Clouds return on day 4

With day 4 rapidly approaching, there is some bad news for the fans, as reports from Accuweather suggest that clouds could be making a return on the day. Throughout the day, there is a 40-50 percent chance of rain, which peaks during the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to stay between 18°C and 22°C with humid conditions that could prove to be fruitful for the bowlers.

India pin all their hopes on bowling attack

It is worth noting that day 4 of the ongoing fifth test will kick off with England on a score of 50 runs with the loss of one wicket. Opener Zak Crawley was sent packing by Mohammed Siraj in the early stages of the second innings on a score of 14 runs, and with Ben Duckett on the strike, England will hope for a brilliant batting show from their attack.

On the other hand, Team India will be looking to finish the game on day 4 itself. The side will hope for the best from their in-form pace attack at The Oval on the upcoming day.

