Ravindra Jadeja creates history, becomes first player to achieve rare double in IPL history Ravindra Jadeja achieved a historic record during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League 2025 in Chennai. CSK lost to RCB for the first time at home since 2008, as the Bengaluru side eased past the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team by 50 runs.

Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja has etched his name into the history books during his team's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. While CSK suffered a humiliating loss to RCB, Jadeja has achieved a rare double in IPL history.

Jadeja has become the first-ever cricketer to achieve a rare feat of scoring 3000 runs and having more than 100 wickets to his name in the Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder, who already had 160 wickets to his name, reached the milestone of 3000 runs during the RCB clash.

Jadeja needed only 24 runs to reach the 3000-run milestone, and he got there late in the second innings with a 19-ball 25-run knock that was laced with two fours and a six. While Jadeja is the 27th player to get to the 3000-run mark, he is the only player to have the double of 3000 runs and 100-plus wickets in the tournament.

CSK lost to RCB at their home for the first time since 2008. The Rajat Patidar-led team posted 196/7 batting first. Captain Patidar was the star with the bat, having scored 51 from 32 balls, while Tim David provided with a solid end with his eight-ball 22-run knock. Earlier, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had provided a strong start. Salt made 32 from 16 balls, while Kohli scored a 30-ball 31.

In reply, CSK struggled big. Josh Hazlewood struck twice in his first over when he removed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK kept playing the chasing game and were always behind the eight-ball in the second innings. Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran were dismissed for four and eight, respectively.

Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra tried bringing CSK back; however, the RCB bowlers kept chipping away to always keep CSK at bay at their fortress. Hazlewood ended his day with figures of 3/21 in his four overs, while Yash Dayal picked 2/18 in his three as RCB handed a drubbing to CSK for the first time at Chepauk since 2008.