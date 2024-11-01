Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma to join special club with stunning five-wicket haul

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as India's hero on the opening day of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as he claimed his second five-wicket haul in Tests in 2024. Jadeja hunted in pair alongside Washington Sundar and didn't let the Kiwis post a big total while batting first.

Jadeja's five-for has also helped him join an elite list of Indians who have played red-ball cricket. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has surpassed Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to become the fifth-leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.

Jadeja now has 314 wickets to his credit - three more than Ishant and Zaheer. Former leg spinner Anil Kumble is on the top of the ladder with 619 scalps whereas Jadeja's partner in crime Ravichandran Ashwin is second on the list with 533 wickets to his credit.

Most wickets for India in Test cricket history:

Players Matches Wickets Average Anil Kumble 132 619 29.65 Ravichandran Ashwin 105 533 23.96 Kapil Dev 131 434 29.64 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 32.46 Ravindra Jadeja 77 314 23.96 Ishant Sharma 105 311 32.40 Zaheer Khan 92 311 32.94 Bishan Singh Bedi 67 266 28.71 BS Chandrasekhar 58 242 29.74 Javagal Srinath 67 236 30.49

India's Playing XI for the 3rd Test in Mumbai:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah

Support Staff:

Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

New Zealand's Playing XI for the 3rd Test in Mumbai:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Bench:

Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Support Staff:

Gary Stead, Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen