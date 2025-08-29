Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his favourite IPL moment after retirement from cash-rich league Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about his favourite moment from the IPL after he took to social media and announced his retirement from the marquee tournament after 16 years.

New Delhi:

Former India international off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and announced his retirement from the IPL (Indian Premier League). After 16 years in the tournament, Ashwin will no longer be participating as a player, with his final year in the competition coming with the side that he made his debut with, Chennai Super Kings.

After he retired from the IPL, Ashwin took centre stage and talked about his favourite moment from the competition. He revealed that watching the very first IPL auction is his favourite moment from the tournament’s history.

He branded the IPL auction as the most exciting thing that he has ever seen. It is worth noting that Ashwin was roped in by CSK in IPL 2009, and the veteran went on to play eight seasons with the franchise in total.

"My favourite memory is when I saw the first IPL auction. When players were being sold. When I saw players being sold on TV, it opened up my eyes. It was fascinating for me. That will be my everlasting memory. The IPL auction has to be the single most exciting thing I have seen in the game,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin talked about telling his parents about his IPL retirement

Furthermore, the 38-year-old revealed his parents’ reaction to the news of his IPL retirement. He had told his parents about his plan to retire a month before announcing it and even stated that his mother questioned his decision.

”The tweet that I put out, my parents have travelled a lot with me in my journey. I only called them to inform them about my IPL retirement after putting out the tweet. In fact, they called and asked me, 'Have you retired from the IPL?'. I had informed them 25-30 days back that I had such thoughts in my mind,” he said.