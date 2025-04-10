Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on criticism he gets after subpar performances Veteran Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about how the various types of criticism he recieves after subpar performances in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Veteran Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about the criticism that he has to deal with after a subpar performance. When he accepted that he could take constructive criticism, he was quick to shut out the toxic fans.

It is worth noting that Ashwin was roped in by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore, and the veteran has been unable to put in good performances as of late. It is worth noting that Ashwin has only picked up five wickets in five matches with an economy of 9.88.

"My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it's absolutely fine. Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling. If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"It's also not easy being fans. Even when I was at Rajasthan Royals, I totally go off. I completely eliminate social media. I don't comment on anything. My friends sometimes message me 'Don't worry, stay strong' when I am not doing well. I tell them don't tell me these things too. I am not interested in knowing what's happening outside,” he added.

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how he is able to easily differentiate between who is providing him with constructive criticism and who is criticising him with venom.

"It's easy to find out the difference, I can easily figure out what's constructive criticism and what's venom. I don't worry about that. It's always about being better than today. This has been my life's mantra. I don't worry about that too much. It's coming from a position of love when people are genuinely talking about you, ranting about your performances," said Ashwin.