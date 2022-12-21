Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin set to join Kapil Dev's elite club, know more about impressive stats

India’s ace all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is all pumped up for the second Test match between India and Bangladesh as the two neighbors meet in the second Test match on Thursday (December 22). Ashwin ranked second in the all-rounders tally and third in the bowler’s tally in the Test format will try to join Kapil Dev in an elite group of players in the Dhaka Test. India lead the two-match Test series 1-0 and will be eyeing a vital win to close in a place in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Kapil Dev’s tally in sight

As things stand, the Tamil Nadu star has 443 wickets and 2989 runs in the Test format from 87 Test matches. 11 more runs in the Dhaka Test will see him become just the second Indian player after Kapil Dev to amass a minimum tally of 3000 runs and 400 wickets in the Test format. Ashwin will be playing in his 88th Test match and has already surpassed Kapil for most wickets in the format while he is 2259 runs behind him.

Who else is part of the elite list?

The list contains some of the biggest names in the history of the game in the form of Sir Richard Hadlee who had 3124 runs and 431 wickets as Ashwin could well surpass him in the coming days. While Shane Warne’s run tally remains in sight, it is hard to make a case for him to surpass Warne in the wickets tally of 708. Former

Former South Africa speedster and skipper Shaun Pollock and English veteran Stuart Broad are also part of the elite list.

Players with Min. 3000 Runs and 400 Test wickets

Sir Richard Hadlee – 3124 runs and 431 wickets

Kapil Dev – 5248 runs and 434 wickets

Shane Warne – 3154 runs and 708 wickets

Shaun Pollock – 3781 runs and 421 wickets

Stuart Broad – 3550 runs and 566 wickets

*Ravichandran Ashwin - 2989 runs and 443 wickets

India will play Bangladesh in the second Test match that starts on Thursday (December 22) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Indian team will be without skipper Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul will lead the charge for the Indian team.

