Ravi Shastri gives his take on Rishabh Pant's injury ahead of fourth England Test Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and gave his opinion on whether wicket keeper Rishabh Pant should play for India in the upcoming fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester against England.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to continue their ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 by taking on England in the fourth Test of the series. Both sides will lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. It is worth noting that England won the first Test of the series, with India winning the second Test. Both sides recently faced off at Edgbaston, where England emerged victorious with the barest of margins.

With the fourth Test all set to be held in Manchester, there have been a lot of talks ongoing about the potential inclusion of star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in India’s lineup. Interestingly, Pant injured his finger during the third Test. Dhruv Jurel replaced him as a substitute wicketkeeper, but Pant did come out to bat in both innings.

Speaking on Pant’s potential inclusion in the upcoming fourth Test, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and opined that Pant should not play if he is going to play like a specialist batter.

"I don't think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse. With the gloves, at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won't be very good. It'll only worsen the injury," Shastri said on the ICC review podcast.

Shastri asked for assessment of Pant’s injury

Furthermore, Ravi Shastri talked about how Rishabh Pant’s injury should be properly assessed. Whether there is a break or a fracture, the star batter should rest in such a case and return fully fit at The Oval, according to the former India cricketer.

"You've got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won't get a substitute now. Now they'll know that he has been injured. When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat,” Shastri said.