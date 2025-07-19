Ravi Shastri feels adjustment in KL Rahul's batting has brought best out of him KL Rahul has slammed 375 runs in the first three Test matches of the ongoing Test series against England, with two centuries to his name. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has highlighted how a change in his batting technique has brought the best out of him.

New Delhi:

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has highlighted that a slight change by KL Rahul in his batting technique has brought the best out of him, which has helped him to be even more effective in England.

Rahul has been in fine touch in England and has racked up two centuries in the first three matches, having scored 375 runs in them. "What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending," Shastri told ICC Review.

"It just opened up a bit, which allows his bat to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade," he added.

The former India coach added that the tweaked technique has helped Rahul in minimising his chances of getting LBW. "He doesn't need to close the face of the blade, and fall over and get into trouble like he used to in the past. He would get out leg before, would get out bowled, he would get across too far and then be out leg before as well," he noted.

Shastri also highlighted that Rahul is a pretty technically sound player, and while the ball is not jagging a lot in England, he still has the ability to handle that. "He is sound technically, he has been as good as anyone. Especially, it's not moved a lot in the series, but when it's moved, he has had the game to look after that movement," he said.

The coach hoped Rahul would carry on his form and keep his prime form in his hands. "I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that Rahul was not talented. What annoyed people was that, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul," he said.

Shastri also hoped that Rahul would make the next three, four years count. "He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count. And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50," he added.