Ravi Shastri defends Shubman Gill's overseas record ahead of England series Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and defended Shubman Gill after criticism over his overseas record as the Indian team is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series from June 20.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to kick off the latest World Test Championship cycle 2025-27 by taking on England. India will be touring England for a five-game Test series starting from June 20, and the side will be without the services of ace batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the duo announced their retirement from the format before the series.

The Indian team will be taking on England with a new Test skipper, and many had opined that star batter Shubman Gill should be the one to lead India in the longest format going forward. With many backing Gill as the next India Test captain, there were many who questioned the 25-year-old’s overseas record as well.

It is worth noting that Gill averages 29.5 runs in 13 away Test matches and has only scored just one century. Despite such a record, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and backed Gill to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s next Test skipper.

"They've got experience as captains, now, captaining their franchise and that makes a difference. The little I've seen of Shubman looks very interesting. Composed, calm, he has all the qualities. You people will talk he's not scored runs overseas. You know, that topic always comes, not scored runs overseas. Sometimes I tell them, go and see your own record, how much have you done overseas? Overseas, overseas, let him play, let him get a run overseas, then he'll score runs. He's a class player,” Shastri said on the latest episode of the ICC review.

Considering Gill’s numbers in overseas conditions, the upcoming England tour could prove to be a daunting challenge for him. If Gill is appointed as the new India Test skipper, the star batter would have a lot of expectations behind his back as the Indian team hopes to get off to a good start to the new WTC cycle.