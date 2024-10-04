Rashid Khan ties knot in Kabul alongside three brothers, wedding videos and pics go viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAMMAD NABI/X Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi posing for a picture.

Afghanistan's star leggie Rashid Khan got married alongside his three brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan in a grand ceremony in Kabul on Thursday, October 3. The ceremony was organised at the Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul and was attended by the top brass of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Several of Rashid's teammates attended the wedding and gave him their best wishes. The CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Naseeb Khan, former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, and young Turks such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman among others attended the wedding festivities.

Rashid Khan's wedding in pictures:

Mohammad Nabi took to the social media platform X and congratulated Rashid Khan. "Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead," Nabi captioned his post.

Afghanistan to meet Bangladesh in next assignment

Afghanistan are slated to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in November. While the venue of the series is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be a cracking contest with the way Afghanistan's stocks have risen in the international circuit.

The Afghan players recently hammered South Africa in a three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Afghanistan defeated South Africa 2-1 and displayed a commendable effort in all three departments.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side began the series with a bang. The Afghan team ripped South Africa's batting order to shreds and bundled them out for just 106 inside 34 overs. Teenage spin-bowling sensation Allah Ghaznafar spread an impregnable web around the Proteas alongside Rashid and stifled them.

Left-arm speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of all the Afghan bowlers as he returned figures of 4/35 in his seven overs. Afghanistan chased the target down with six wickets to spare. The hosts sealed the series with a staggering 177-run win in the second ODI before losing the final game by seven wickets.