  5. Rashid Khan records his best Test figures as Afghanistan come from behind to beat Zimbabwe, win series 1-0

Rashid Khan records his best Test figures as Afghanistan come from behind to beat Zimbabwe, win series 1-0

After conceding an 86-run lead, Afghanistan were bailed out of trouble by Rahmat Shah and debutant Ismat Alam's twin centuries before Rashid Khan worked his magic in the second innings as Zimbabwe failed to chase down a 278-run target. This was Afghanistan's fourth win in Tests against Zimbabwe.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 15:36 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 15:36 IST
Afghanistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 205 in the fourth
Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Afghanistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 205 in the fourth innings to win the Test match by 72 runs

Afghanistan came from behind to pull off a heist in Bulawayo to win their first-ever Test series against Zimbabwe on Monday, January 6. Having conceded a first-innings lead of 86 runs, things looked a bit tough for Afghanistan as they had a massive challenge to first overhaul the deficit and then set a target for Zimbabwe. Rahmat Shah and debutant Ismat Alam's centuries did the job for the visitors with the bat in the second innings before Rashid Khan worked his magic with the ball.

Rashid Khan registered his second seven-wicket haul and third 11 wickets for the match in Test matches. 7/66 was not only Rashid's career-best figures but also the best bowling figures for Afghanistan while his 11/160 for the match was his second best match haul as he ran through Zimbabwe's line-up in the second innings.

Chasing 278 runs, skipper Craig Ervine was the only one who fought with some support from Sikandar Raza but Rashid was just too good on a deteriorating pitch. Going into the final day, Zimbabwe required 73 runs to win with a couple of wickets remaining but with Ervine going well on an unbeaten 53, the hosts did have a smidgen of hope before Rashid trapped him LBW in front as Zimbabwe were folded for their overnight score.

Best figures in Tests for Afghanistan

7/66 - Rashid Khan (vs ZIM) - Bulawayo, 2024

7/137 - Rashid Khan (vs ZIM) - Abu Dhabi, 2021
6/49 - Rashid Khan (vs BAN) - Chattogram, 2019
6/75 - Amir Hamza (vs ZIM) - Abu Dhabi, 2021
5/55 - Rashid Khan (vs BAN) - Chattogram, 2019

This was Afghanistan's fourth Test win in 11 matches, double that of Ireland in nine matches, who also received the full members status along with them. Rahmat Shah, who slammed a double ton in the drawn series opener won the Player of the Series while Rashid was adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 7/66 and 4/94.

