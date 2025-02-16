Ranji Trophy semifinal live streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Vidarbha and Gujarat vs Kerala?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

The Ranji Trophy semifinals are set to begin on February 17 with Gujarat facing Kerala in the first semifinal and defending champions Mumbai locking horns against Vidarbha in the second semifinal.

Gujarat come into the semifinal being favourites to beat Kerala, who are looking for their first final in the Ranji Trophy. They defeated Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs in the quarterfinal, while Kerala got into the semis despite their quarterfinal against Jammu and Kashmir ending in a draw. However, with a lead in the first innings, they made it to the semis.

The defending champions Mumbai will be up against Vidarbha in a rematch of the last season's final. Mumbai defeated Haryana in their quarterfinal after being in trouble in the first innings. Vidarbha made light work of Tamil Nadu in their quarterfinal clash to reach the semis.

Ahead of the fixtures, here are the live-streaming details of the two semifinals.

When will the Mumbai vs Vidarbha and Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy semifinals take place?

The Ranji Trophy semifinals will start on the 17th of February, Monday.​

When will Mumbai vs Vidarbha and Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy semifinals start?

The Ranji Trophy semifinals will start at 9:30 AM (IST), with the toss at 9:00 AM IST.​​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha and Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy semifinals online?

Live streaming of the Ranji Trophy semifinals will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.

Vidarbha Ranji Trophy squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

Kerala squad: Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar

Gujarat squad: Aarya Desai, Aditya Udaykumar Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Manan Hingrajia, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Hemang Patel, Het Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel