Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockouts: Schedule, venues, where to watch - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SACHIN TENDULKAR/X 2024 Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai

The knockout round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will begin on February 8. The eight qualified teams - Haryana, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will compete in the quarter finals and four out of these teams will progress to the semi-finals, which will begin on February 17.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir, who topped group A with 35 points will challenge Kerala in the Quarterfinal at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, while defending champions Mumbai will challenge Haryana at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Saurashtra and Gujarat will face each other at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and lastly, Vidharbha and Tamil Nadu will compete at Vidharbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

As per the schedule, the winner of Quarterfinal 1 will challenge the winner of Quarterfinal 4 in the semi-final. That is, the winner will play the winner of Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala will play the winner of Gujarat and Saurashtra. On the other hand, the second semi-final will be played between the winner of Vidharbha and Tamil Nadu and of Haryana vs Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a few of the India regulars will feature in the knockouts. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who recently represented the national team in the five-match T20I series against England have confirmed their availability and have been named in Mumbai’s squad. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to feature for Saurashtra and so is Karun Nair for Vidharbha.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockouts schedule:

Date No. Match venue Time February 8-12 Quarterfinal 1 Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala MCA, Pune 9:30 am February 8-12 Quarterfinal 2 Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu VCA Ground, Vidharbha 9:30 am February 8-12 Quarterfinal 3 Haryana vs Mumbai Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:00 am February 8-12 Quarterfinal 4 Saurashtra vs Gujarat Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot 9:30 am

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockouts Where to Watch:

Sports18 holds the exclusive right to broadcast the matches in India. Fans can also catch the action live on JioCinema.