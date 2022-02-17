Ranji Trophy 2021-22: S Sreesanth makes comeback after 9 years, takes two wickets for Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of S Sreesanth

Highlights The 39-year-old bowled 11.4 overs giving just 40 runs.

Sreesanth was making his comeback in Ranji Trophy after a gap of nine years.

S Sreesanth registered himself in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction but was not picked.

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth shined in his comeback back in India's domestic competition Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday. Sreesanth picked two wickets for Kerala against Meghalaya in their first match of the tournament. The right-arm pacer removed Aryan Bora and Chengkam Sangma in his last spell of the innings. The 39-year-old bowled 11.4 overs giving just 40 runs. Sreesanth was making his comeback in Ranji Trophy after a gap of nine years.

Kerala captain Sachin baby won the toss and opted to field first. The bowlers were right on the mark from the word go as they bowl out Kerala for 148 in just 40.4 overs. Eden Apple Tom, who was making his Ranji debut returned with the figures of 4/31 while left-arm pacer Manu Krishan picked three crucial wickets for his side.

Sreesanth was excited to make his comeback in the Ranji Trophy as he earlier shared a video of himself bowling in the nets ahead of Kerala's first game on Wednesday.

S Sreesanth registered himself in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction but was not picked by any of the 10 teams. Sreesanth had set his base price at INR 50 lakh. Indian bowlers were among the top buys in the auction yet Sreesanth was not chosen by any of the franchises. After the IPL snub, Sreesanth shared a video of himself singing a Bollywood song. "Always grateful and always looking forward…lots of love and respect to each and everyone of u.:”om Nama Shivaya," he wrote in the captain of the video. He also used the hashtag 'Never Give Up' on his video.