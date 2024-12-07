Saturday, December 07, 2024
     
Rangpur ride on Soumya Sarkar's magnificent knock to beat Victoria and clinch inaugural Global Super League

Rangpur Riders decimated Victoria by 56 runs in the summit clash to win the inaugural edition of the Global Super League. Soumya Sarkar was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his splendid knock of 86* off 54 balls.

Published : Dec 07, 2024
Soumya Sarkar was the Player of the Match (POTM) in Rangpur Riders' win over Victoria in the Global
Image Source : RANGPUR RIDERS Soumya Sarkar was the Player of the Match (POTM) in Rangpur Riders' win over Victoria in the Global Super League final.

Rangpur Riders rode on Soumya Sarkar's unbeaten 86 off 54 deliveries to clinch the inaugural edition of the Global Super League. Riders beat Victoria in the summit clash to win the five-team tournament at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Riders made the most of the batting deck at the venue and posted a sizeable total of 178 for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs.

The opening pair of Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar laid the foundation of the total. The pair stitched 124 runs for the opening wicket in just 14 overs and kept Victoria's attack on the backfoot.

Taylor scored 68 off 49 balls with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 138.77 which helped Player of the Tournament, Soumya to play in a free-wheeling manner at the other end.

While Taylor got out to Karima Gore on the last delivery of the 14th over, Soumya continued his merry way and remained unbeaten right till the end. The southpaw scored 86* off 54 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 159.25.

Dominic Drakes, Max Birthisel and Gore claimed a wicket each for Victoria. In reply, Victoria's batters failed to utilize the batting conditions to their advantage and failed to cross the final hurdle after winning three of their matches in the tournament.

Joe Clarke was the only one who fought valiantly against the Riders' bowling attack. Clarke scored 40 off 22 balls and struck seven fours during his innings. He batted at a strike rate of 181.81 but kept losing partners at the other end.

Victoria's chase lost all its momentum when Mahedi Hasan dismissed Clarke on the penultimate ball of the 11th over. Victoria got bundled out for just 122 runs in 18.1 overs at the end.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Harmeet Singh was the pick of all the Riders' bowlers. He finished with figures of 3/19 after four overs. Rishad Hossain, Mahedi and Saif Hassan bagged two wickets each.

