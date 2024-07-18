India vs Pakistan pitch report, Asia Cup: How will surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium play?

Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
India vs Pakistan pitch report: Pakistan women will kick off their Asia Cup 2024 campaign against the defending champions and title favourites India women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday, July 18.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2024 22:00 IST
India vs Pakistan women pitch report for Asia Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Deepti Sharma and Nida Dar ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2024

IND-W sv PAK-W pitch report: The Indian women's cricket team is set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game at Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla on Friday, July 19. Both teams will be looking for a positive start to the ninth edition of the tournament in Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blues are the defending champions and have won the tournament on a record seven occasions. India are drafted in Group A with Pakistan, UAE and Nepal and the top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan women have recorded just three wins in 14 T20Is played against India but they recorded a thrilling 13-run win when both teams faced each other in the 2022 edition of the tournament. 

IND-W vs PAK-W Dambulla Pitch Report

The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium provides a balanced surface in T20 cricket. The pitch offers a good amount of help to spin bowlers but batters are expected to dominate the new ball. The average first innings score here is 159 with teams winning four of six T20I matches played in Dambulla. 

Dambulla venue T20I numbers

T20I Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 159

Average second innings score: 141

Average third innings score: 262

Average fourth innings score: 160

Highest total scored: 209/5  by Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 115/10 by Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024 Squads

India women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan - Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.

Pakistan women squad:  Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

