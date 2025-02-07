Rajasthan Royals set to hire former India, NCA coach ahead of IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sairaj Bahutule

Rajasthan Royals are set to appoint Sairaj Bahutule as their new specialist spin bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The former India spinner served at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for many years before leaving recently, to take up the role at Rajasthan. Previously, he also served as the bowling coach during the Border-Gavaskar series in 2023 and when India travelled to Sri Lanka in 2024 as Morne Morkel’s appointment wasn’t confirmed until then.

At Rajasthan, he will work alongside Shane Bond, who is the fast-bowling coach in the team. After India’s T20 World Cup 2024 success, Rahul Dravid left his post as India's head coach and since, joined the inaugural champions. Former India batting coach, Vikram Rathour has also joined the inaugural champions for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka international, Kumar Sangakkara, serves the franchise as its Director of Cricket.

Bahutule, on the other end, confirmed his possible association with RR and noted that the discussions are still ongoing and it’s only a matter of a few details to work out. He has previously worked with Dravid during his stint in the Indian team and added that he is looking forward to the reunion.

“The discussions are ongoing, and I'm close to finalizing my involvement with the franchise. There are still a few details to be worked out, but I'm excited to be realigning with the Royals. I'm also thrilled to be reuniting with Rahul. He was the one who introduced me to the Indian team during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2023 when I served as the spin-bowling coach. I was also part of his coaching staff in Sri Lanka, so I'm looking forward to our reunion,” Bahutule told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Bahutle will be working closely alongside RR’s three spinners - Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya. The spinners often play a major role in the cash-rich league and it RR too will depend heavily on them.