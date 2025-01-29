Rajasthan Royals launch IPL 2025 jersey, pay tribute to Shane Warne, Ashwin, Steve Smith among others: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN ROYALS/X Kumar Sangakkara and Rahul Dravid with new RR jersey (left). Ravi Ashwin gets honoured by RR (right).

Rajasthan Royals released their IPL 2025 jersey on Wednesday, January 29. The inaugural champions took to social media to release their new kit - the design of which was inspired by the Vijay Stambh Monument in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. They have stitched the new kit in their traditional pink and blue colours and also honoured several of their legends in the video.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Graeme Smith, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Brad Hodge, Rahul Dravid and the late great Shane Warne were given a tribute as their name and jersey number were edited into the new kit. The franchise also released their jersey for sale on their website.

Meanwhile, the 2008 champions retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. In the marquee event, they signed Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi among a few others.

Under the leadership of Samson, Rajasthan have done well in the cash-rich league as they played the final in the 2022 season and qualified for the playoffs in 2024. They however failed to cross the distance in both times and that is something that the team management needs to address ahead of the new season. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has rejoined the franchise and is currently working alongside Kumar Sangakkara and Vikram Rathour to help the team challenge for the title once again.

On the other hand, the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League is expected to begin on March 21, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders playing the first match at Eden Gardens. The final of the tournament is also slated to take place at the same iconic venue. However, BCCI has not yet released the schedule for the next season.

RR IPL 2025 squad - Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Tanish Kotian, Sandeep Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger