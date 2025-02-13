Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rajasthan Royals appoint former India, NCA bowling coach for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals appoint former India, NCA bowling coach for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals appointed Sairaj Bahutule as spin-bowling coach for IPL 2025. He will be working alongside fast-bowling coach Shane Bond, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara among others.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 16:29 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 16:30 IST
RR appoint Sairaj Bahutle as spin-bowling coach
Image Source : RAJASTHAN ROYALS Sairaj Bahutule

Rajasthan Royals announced the appointment of Sairaj Bahutule as spin-bowling coach for IPL 2025. The 52-year-old served the franchise from 2018 to 2021, before joining the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He played an important part at the NCA and also coached India on a couple of occasions, including in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in 2024, when BCCI were still in talks with Morne Morkel. 

At Rajasthan, he will work alongside Shane Bond, who is the pace-bowling coach and will also reunite with Rahul Dravid. When the legendary cricketer was the head coach of the Indian team, he brought Bahutule into the national set-up and he was also part of the team during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is also part of the Rajasthan franchise, as he has been appointed as the new batting coach. Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka international Kumar Sangakkara serves as the Director of Cricket.

Welcoming Bahutule to the set-up, Dravid noted his extensive coaching experience and deep understanding of the spin bowling art and added that he has proven his ability and his insights will help the cricketer tremendously in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

“Sairaj's deep understanding of spin bowling and his extensive coaching experience make him an invaluable addition to our team. His proven ability to mentor young bowlers aligns perfectly with our vision at Rajasthan Royals. Having worked with him before, I am confident that his insights and guidance will significantly benefit our players as we strive for excellence in the upcoming season,” Dravid said.

Related Stories
Virat Kohli wishes Rajat Patidar following captaincy announcement

Virat Kohli wishes Rajat Patidar following captaincy announcement

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill presents 30-year-old with impact fielder of the series medal

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill presents 30-year-old with impact fielder of the series medal

Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against South Africa

Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against South Africa

Bahutule in the meantime believes that it’s a tremendous honour for him to be joining RR once again. He is eager to work alongside Dravid and other coaching staff and contribute to the team’s success in the forthcoming season.

“Joining Rajasthan Royals again is a tremendous honour. The franchise's commitment to nurturing talent and playing an exciting brand of cricket resonates with my own coaching philosophy. I am eager to work alongside Rahul and the rest of the coaching staff to develop our bowling attack and contribute to the team's success. Together, we aim to achieve great milestones in the forthcoming season,” he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement