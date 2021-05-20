Thursday, May 20, 2021
     
Rahul Dravid to coach Team India for Sri Lanka tour

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid will be the coach of Indian team during the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 11:59 IST
Former Indian captain and the Head of the National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid will be the coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, according to news agency ANI.

This is will be Dravid's second stint in a coaching position with the senior men's team, after he traveled with the side as a batting consultant on the tour of England in 2014.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," an official told ANI.

