Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  5. 'Rahul Dravid screamed and cried': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his special moment of India's T20 World Cup win

Rahul Dravid helped India end their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title as he guided the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 victory in the USA and West Indies. Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on his moment of India's celebrations after the win over South Africa in the final.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2024 17:32 IST
Indian cricket team with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.
Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

India ended their long awaiting wait for lifting an ICC title when they clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. The Men in Blue snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to take the World Cup home under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and Rahul Dravid's guidance.

Dravid, who was asked to extend his initial two-year coaching tenure, was handed the prestigious trophy and the Indian head coach was chuffed to bits. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has recalled India's World Cup celebration. The spin maestro has said that his moment from the celebration was seeing Dravid screaming and crying after lifting the World Cup. Notably, this was the first time Dravid lifted a trophy in the senior circuit after not being able to win an ICC title during his playing days.

"My moment was when Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave the cup. I saw him hug the cup and cry," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. "Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy it. I felt that a lot," he added.

Ashwin stated that Dravid was a bit scared to extend his role as the head coach for the 20-over World Cup being played in the Caribbean, the place where his team crashed out of the 2007 ODI World Cup in the group stage. 

"I want to talk about a sacred person. (In) 2007, (the) 50-over World Cup. India gets knocked out. Rahul Dravid (was) the captain then. He does not captain the one-day side after that," he said.

"He has been with the Indian team. If something does not go well, if the Indian team goes out, or if they lose a match, immediately they ask what Dravid is doing," Ashwin added.

The spin star also highlighted the hard work done by Dravid during his tenure as India's coach. He highlighted the balance Dravid brought to the team and changed in approach. "I know what he has been doing with this team for the past two to three years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach," Ashwin said.

"I know what he has given each of his players. Even when he is just sitting at home, he has been planning how to do this and that," he added.

