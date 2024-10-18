Rachin Ravindra ends 12-year drought for New Zealand with brilliant century against India in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand are all over India in the first Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat in the first innings smashing his second Test century after the bowlers skittled the home team for just 46 runs. The lead in the first innings has gone past the mammoth 300-run mark now for the Kiwis, the highest India have conceded at home since 2012.

Meanwhile, Ravindra has ended the 12-year drought for New Zealand becoming the first batter to score a ton in India since 2013 in the longest format of the game. Ross Taylor was the last player to do so and interestingly, even that century came at the same venue scoring 113 runs with New Zealand posting 365 runs. India had ended up winning that encounter by five wickets chasing 261 on the final day. However, it looks tough for India to turn things around this time in Bengaluru having mustered only 46 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first.

Coming back to Ravindra, this is a special ton for him as it has come in front of his family and at a place where he has his roots. He came out to bat at number four when the visitors were 142/2 but soon lost a set Devon Conway with the score reading 154. Moreover, India further tightened the screws on the third day reducing the Kiwis to 233/7.

But Ravindra remained solid right through keeping India at bay. He upped the ante with former skipper Tim Southee as the duo brought up a century-stand for the eighth wicket to virtually bat India out of the Test match. With the lead already going past the 300-run mark, New Zealand have a great chance now to register their first Test win in India since 1988.