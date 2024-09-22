Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
R Ashwin registers his 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, equals Shane Warne; surpasses Walsh in elite list

R Ashwin continued his wicket-taking run in Test cricket as he took his tally to 522 scalps in the format and 37 five-fors in the series opener against Bangladesh at his home. Bangladesh went from 194/4 to 234 all out while chasing 515 as India won the first Test by 280 runs.

September 22, 2024
R Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88 in the second
Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88 in the second innings after going wicketless in the first against Bangladesh in Chennai

R Ashwin achieved his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as after going wicketless in the first innings, the veteran all-rounder returned to his best in the fourth innings of the opening clash against Bangladesh at his home ground in Chennai on Sunday, September 22. Ashwin walked away with figures of 6/88 and his 10th Player of the Match award in Tests as he batted and bowled India to a huge 280-run win against Bangladesh, helping his side take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ashwin equalled the late great Shane Warne, recording the joint-most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket (37). Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is still at the top with 67 fifers and it seems that's one which will stay for a lifetime. On the way to his six-fer, Ashwin also went past West Indies legend Courtney Walsh on the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket 

Most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket 

67 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) in 230 innings

37 - R Ashwin (India) in 191 innings*
37 - Shane Warne (Australia) in 273 innings
36 - Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) in 150 innings
35 - Anil Kumble (India) in 236 innings

