Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's IPL 2014 final record after match-winning knock against RR Quinton de Kock produced a match-winning 97 for Kolkata Knight Riders during their clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. De Kock has now shattered a record of Manish Pandey from the IPL 2014 final during his stroke-filled knock.

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for the first season in IPL 2025, Quinton de Kock has shattered an all-time record for KKR during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, March 26. De Kock helped Knight Riders chase down a middling total of 152 against RR with his unbeaten 97-run knock at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

De Kock unleashed his game as he punished the RR bowlers in a stroke-filled knock of 97 from 61 balls that was laced with eight fours and six sixes. While the Proteas veteran could not get to the three-figure mark, he sealed KKR's first win of the season after hitting Jofra Archer for the winning six and taking KKR home with eight wickets in hand and 15 balls in the bag.

En route to his 97-run knock, de Kock has shattered Manish Pandey's record of the famous 2014 final against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The 97-run knock by the wicketkeeper is now the biggest knock played by anyone for KKR in run-chases.

Before de Kock's 97, Manish held the record as he had made 94 runs in the second innings of that famous final when his knock helped KKR win their second title.

Highest score by a player for KKR in run-chases:

1 - Quinton de Kock: 97* vs RR in 2025

2 - Manish Pandey: 94 vs KXIP (now PBKS) in 2014

3 - Chris Lynn: 93* vs GL in 2017

4 - Manvinder Bisla: 92 vs CSK in 2013

5 - Gautam Gambhir: 90* vs SRH in 2016

Deservingly, de Kock was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. The wicketkeeper batter also highlighted on his knock, saying he is happy to score after his international retirement. "Nice to get my opportunity, wanted to make it count. (On post International retirement challenges)," de Kock said in the post-match presentation.

"To be fair, haven't felt any challenges yet. Have had 3 months off, which felt nice. Had about a 10-day build-up to this season. Only my second game here, just taking it as I see it. Luckily, we batted second, so I could watch the wicket, see how the ball was behaving. Just played the situation of the game. The IPL is known for big sixes and big scores, but that wasn't the moment for me.

"It was just about winning it the way I know it. (On new franchise) I love meeting new people, being in new environments. It is about finding your feet within the team. Sometimes the team accepts you later, but here with KKR, they have accepted me already with open arms, so it feels good. (On whether NRR was a conversation) Not the type of wicket for that kind of game, the ball was turning and stopping. It was a working man's wicket. If we get an opportunity at a better wicket, then surely that will be a chat, but today it was all about getting down and winning it," he added.