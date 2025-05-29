Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli 31 runs away from breaking David Warner's IPL record against Punjab Kings All eyes will be on the big-match player Virat Kohli, as he takes the field for RCB against the Punjab Kings in the first qualifier in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. RCB have qualified for the first qualifier after nine years and would be keen to get straight to the final.

Chandigarh:

Virat Kohli raked up another 600-plus season in the IPL, his fifth as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) rode on yet another sensational tournament from their talisman but what was different in 2025 for the three-time finalists was that they weren't solely dependent on their former captain. It has been an ensemble cast performance from RCB with the likes of Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, everyone chipping in with the bat while Virat Kohli being the epicentre of the batting unit.

All eyes will be on Kohli once again as RCB take on the Punjab Kings in the first qualifier, the stage where the three-time finalists have reached after nine years and will be up against the familiar foes on their home territory but both chasing their first titles. Kohli got out cheaply in the first fixture against the Kings in a rain-hit clash in Bengaluru but hit back strongly with an unbeaten 73 off just 54 balls in a successful run-chase in Mullanpur.

RCB can take heart from the fact that they have played at this venue and have had success, while Punjab won only two out of their four games here.

On Thursday, as Kohli strides out with an aim to take RCB to the final straight from the first qualifier, the former skipper will be eyeing a huge milestone. Kohli is 31 runs away from surpassing David Warner to have the most runs by any batter against the Punjab Kings. Warner is currently at the top with 1,134 runs against the Mohali-based franchise. If Kohli scores 43, Kohli will break his own record of amassing the most runs against one opposition in IPL.

Most runs against the Punjab Kings in IPL

1134 - David Warner (DC/SRH), in 26 innings

1104 - Virat Kohli (RCB), in 34 innings

894 - Shikhar Dhawan (Deccan/DC/SRH/MI), in 26 innings

872 - Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan), 31 innings

831 - Faf du Plessis (CSK/DC/RPS/RCB), in 18 innings

Punjab Kings, obviously, wouldn't want that to happen. PBKS' batting, apart from Priyansh Arya's century against the Chennai Super Kings, hasn't really clicked in Mullanpur and with Josh Inglis in form, their first prerogative would be to get a big score and chase down with someone getting a big score again, if they bowl first.