  PSL 2025 Draft Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League draft in India?

PSL 2025 Draft Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League draft in India?

A star-studded player draft is set to take place ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League with 81 spots to be filled. With Kane Williamson and David Warner among overseas names and Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Nawaz and Khushdil Shah among locals, it will be a high-profile affair.

Published : Jan 13, 2025 10:10 IST
The player draft for the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super
Image Source : THEPSLT20 X The player draft for the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place in Lahore on January 13

81 spots will be up for grabs in the player draft ahead of the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore on Monday, January 13. Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars retained eight players each while Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings retained seven. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf among big names were all retained while Sarfaraz Ahmed's nine-year collaboration with the Gladiators came to an end.

The 10th season of the PSL is set to clash with the IPL, however, it may not be a bad thing after all. Yes, most of the unsold overseas players at the IPL auction became available for the PSL but since no international cricket and none of the other T20 leagues will be on simultaneously, the availability of players won't be an issue. Hence, the likes of Kane Williamson, David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy and Mustafizur Rahman are among 43 players in the platinum category up for draft.

Among the locals, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Khushdil Shah are among the top names in the diamond category to get a side. Lahore Qalandars will get the first pick in the first round of the platinum category, followed by the Kings, Gladiators, Zalmi, Sultans with the defending champions Islamabad United having the final pick. Out of 43 players, only 10 spots are available in platinum category.

When and where to watch the PSL 2025 Draft in India?

The highly-anticipated draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season will take place at the Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort. The draft is set to kick off at 12:30 PM local (1 PM IST). The draft will be live telecast on the PSL YouTube channel.

List of Overseas Players in Planium Category (43) - Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashton Agar, David Warner, Daniel Sams, Usman Khawaja, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Chris Lynn, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Curran, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff

